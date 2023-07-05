Questioning the safety of electric vehicles

To the editor: I have a serious concern about electric cars.
Driving from Fairbanks to Anchorage normally takes about six hours. However, one time we got stuck in a traffic jam because of an accident that occurred down the highway. Because [the delay] was so long, we pulled over and camped for the night. When we woke up, it was gone.
But let’s take that scenario and add 40 below zero temperatures. When calculating, include the traffic line which can be miles long until help arrives.
So, (imagine) an electric car, at 40 below zero, in a line of traffic, in a six-hour drive along with three extra hours of idling untill the accident scene is cleaned up. Some electric cars will have small children or seniors inside. How on Earth are these cars going to keep them all warm? What if the drivers didn’t fully charge their cars before they left and the cars begin to die?
Imagine how this scene would look. Hundreds of people freezing to death! So then what? They’d have to be saved by the National Guard at that point. Is the National Guard equipped to save hundreds of freezing people on a remote highway at 40 below zero? How would they do it?
By the time they drove out there, it would be too late for toddlers and infants. Would they fly helicopters? Where would they land and do they have like 50 helicopters on hand that can fly in those temperatures?
I’m still wondering how an electric car can keep anyone warm in those temperatures just driving down the street. Are they strong enough to haul wood and trailers with ATVs? How about boats?
What guarantee is there that people will stay warm and safe in all temperatures in the Interior for a minimum of 13 hours at least depending on where they’re traveling. Even 13 hours may not be enough if they’re driving through Canada.
These are questions that need to be answered before these cars are sold here because if people start dying behind the wheel, someone’s going to be liable for that.