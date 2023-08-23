 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Questioning the question man, Victor Davis Hanson

To the editor: In his Tuesday opinion column, Victor Davis Hanson sure has a lot of questions. I only have one. Why is he in our paper? I’m not paying for xenophobic conspiracy theories, I’m paying for a newspaper.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.