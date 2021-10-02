Quality school board candidates
To the editor: Municipal Election Day is coming soon. We need to choose the best candidates for our school board. FNSB schools need Andrew Graham and Jeffrey Rentzel on the board.
Reading and math test scores in the borough are too low. As a former teacher, I recognize FNSB schools need school board members who will focus on a good education for our students. Currently, too much time and attention is spent on unimportant items like CRT and gender. Education should be focused on teaching the basics of reading, writing and mathematics so our students can grow up to be productive members of society.
Andrew Graham and Jeffrey Rentzel are the school board members who will return our schools to teaching a solid education. Vote for Andrew Graham & Jeffrey Rentzel for school board on Tuesday, Oct. 5.