Quality care

To the editor: On April 9, 2021, I suffered a heart attack and was taken to the Emergency Department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The instant I arrived, the team in the ER began a perfectly orchestrated procedure to assess my condition, and worked flawlessly as a team to provide lifesaving treatment. Each member knew their role and did their jobs with the utmost skill and speed, while calmly reassuring me that I was going to be all right.
While any patient entering this facility would have been pleased, I was particularly impressed with the teamwork and clinical acumen I encountered. You see, I spent the first 10 years of my career in allied health as a cardiovascular technologist, working in cath labs of several noteworthy hospitals in Southern California. I know how intense their jobs are, and at no time did they demonstrate even the smallest amount of stress or confusion as to “next steps.” The atmosphere around me was calm and organized.
After I had received my shiny new cardiac stents I was transported to the Intensive Care Unit, where I, once again received stellar care. The nurses there work as a capable, cohesive team, and I never heard one negative word from anyone. They are the epitome of teamwork and they are happy! What a difference from some of the hospitals where I once drew a paycheck.
My care there now consists of cardiac rehabilitation, where I have again been pleasantly surprised with the positive atmosphere. I know that they are all fully invested in bringing me back to full recovery.
Fairbanks should be very appreciative of the team at FMH; this little hospital can teach the Big City facilities plenty. You all have my gratitude for the wonderful care I received, and I can think of no place I would have received a more perfect outcome. Thank you from the bottom of my mended heart!