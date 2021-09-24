Putting your interests first

To the editor: Looking at this upcoming election we have some very clear choices. Our candidates could not be more different, and our choices will have serious ramifications for years to come.
With the six candidates running for Assembly we have one who is from Washington state and has only been in Alaska for two years and is already believing she knows how we should run our local government. Next, we have another who is a career politician, entrenched in partisan politics. And we have another who seems like a very nice person but clearly has the priorities of special interests at the forefront of her campaign with feel-good priorities such as Parks and Rec and development of trails. While these may improve outdoor activities in Fairbanks, it will come at the cost and money we don’t have.
In contrast we have a woman who has lived in Fairbanks for 30 years. Raised her family here, ran a business here and understands what life is like in our unique Fairbanks community. Then we have a gentleman who has been a business owner for 30 years, who has employed dozens of people and ran businesses throughout the state and understands what it takes to manage a budget. He also understands how it feels to fire an employee or make tough business decisions. Considering the borough has hundreds of employees, that’s important. And finally, a former assemblyman who’s focus in his last term was to try to solve the zoning problems we have in the borough and reduce the burden on taxpayers.
All three of these candidates are focused on keeping government from infringing on the rights of citizens, curtailing our growing government budgets and special projects, and protecting our right to live peacefully and quietly in a community we love.
Please join me Oct. 5 and vote for the candidates who will put your interest before government and special interests. Vote for Kevin McKinley, Lance Roberts and Patricia Silva.
This is my opinion, and it does not represent the positions of any organization I’m affiliated with.