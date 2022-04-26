Putting the 'art' in Golden Heart

To the editor: It’s spring in Fairbanks! The geese are back, the sun is shining and I’m once again reminded of the abundance of creative talent we have here in our fair town on the river.
I just came home from a phenomenal performance by the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and am already looking forward to next weekend when I’ll have the best kind of quandary — how to squeeze in Lathrop’s performance of "Into The Woods," the Fairbanks Drama Association’s 20th annual 8x10 Playwright Festival, and Fairbanks' own funkadelic 70s tribute band Shagg at the UAF Pub. The following weekend is Fairbanks Concert Association’s season finale with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.
Lucky us to live in this Golden HeART city!