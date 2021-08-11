You have permission to edit this article.
Putting student lives at risk

To the editor: After many disasters we learn of mistakes made by public officials prior to them that severely amplified the damages. Usually these disasters strike suddenly, while the mistakes were made incrementally by people who could see it coming but focused instead on immediate political concerns. Sometimes, though, we can see the disaster immediately ahead. And yet still, those in positions of authority choose to ignore the obvious. This is happening here in Fairbanks.

As children prepare to return to classrooms in a few days amidst growing numbers of Delta variant Covid infections in a population where the vaccination rate is abysmal, the local school board is not requiring masking, despite urgent recommendations of the practice from federal and state governments, as well as all medical institutions.

We know what will happen because it has happened repeatedly all over the country and beyond. There will be outbreaks. Schools will be shuttered for deep cleaning, disrupting education. Infections will spread from children into the community. Hospitalizations will rise to the point where Fairbanks Memorial will be pushed beyond capacity. Emergency patients will wait hours for help. People will die preventable deaths. Hundreds will be left with long Covid. Given how the Delta variant has impacted younger victims, the dead and disabled will include children. Lawsuits will be filed against the district. Property owning taxpayers, not the school board members who made the decision, will be stuck with the bill.

22.4% of current Covid cases in the United States are children, up from 3% a year ago. This is due to the Delta variant. In one Georgia school district, more than 800 students and staff are quarantined just days after school began. Across the country, and particularly in states like ours where vaccination rates are low, pediatric ICUs are full and cannot admit new patients.

Our school board doesn’t care. Not one bit.

A year from now we will be talking about what the school board should have done to save lives, and the consensus will be that they should have required masking in schools. We will all know who to blame at that point.

Fairbanks

