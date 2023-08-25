Putting lives on the line for Kinross

To the editor: I hope that me or my family or anyone I know doesn’t have to go through it. I hope that you, your family, or anyone you know doesn’t have to go through it. But I can tell you that there will be people, families and friends that will go through it in our community.
No question. It’s really just when and how bad. Make no mistake: Alaskans will die.
I’m talking about the totally unrealistic plan to run gargantuan trucks through our town every 15-20 minutes! And we’ll have it easy. The road system from the mine to Fairbanks and our fellow Alaskans that live there is their only lifeline.
Not to mention the state is using funds to bolster the roads and bridges that these trucks will use. Under normal Alaska circumstances they would last for years. And who is going to drive these monster trucks? Is it local union guys? No. Is it even Alaska residents? No. So not only are all the profits from this insane endeavor going to other countries, the wages of the workers will mostly go out of state too. It makes no sense.
Somehow we have to stop this foolish plan before we begin to lose the one thing we can’t replace — Alaskan lives.
To the editor: As a person who values the opportunity to be self-sufficient as much as possible, I grow a garden, have a great compost pile, support local butchers, and I raise my own ducks and chickens for fresh eggs.
Raising birds in the Interior can be a lot of fun (even addicting especially when Alaska Feed gets their chicks in every spring!), but it can also be challenging. Even though many chickens and ducks are hardy, after 30 below zero, unless they have some source of heat, feet and parts of them can freeze, even with an insulated coup and lots of straw or hay. Also, in order to produce eggs in the winter, at least 10 hours of light is necessary. The easy remedy to this is good ole GE 60 watt light bulbs since they provide both light and heat.
Oh, but wait! Nope, Biden and his EPA unconstitutional thugs have again invaded our rights as Americans and “forced” businesses to stop selling regular lightbulbs, only allowing LED to be sold.
LED produces no heat. So now, instead of supporting our local businesses and jobs, I have to find a way around it by ordering something online. This is how towns are crushed, when we stop buying from local people.
When are we ever gonna wake up and stand up against this tyranny? Since when did unelected people like the EPA become powerful enough to have any say at all over our lives, merchandise, or our businesses?
Why doesn’t Ace Hardware, Lowes and Home Depot just tell them to go jump in the lake and stand up for themselves? This corrupt government can’t fight every store if they all stand together.
In order to preserve freedom, we all must do our part. EPA is bent on destroying us. Whether it’s the situation in Healy with the coal mine, or the split wood at Northland lumber and now the lightbulbs in our own homes. Now is the time to recognize what their agenda is and put our foot down.
To the editor: I have to applaud the decision to prop the photo of a Kinross ore truck juxtaposed with title of “Youth Safety Day at Carlson Center” in Thursday’s News-Miner. The harbinger of times to come! More than apparent this will come to fruition. Should change the name to “Lets Wreck Fairbanks and our Road System!”
If you have never seen an agenda given the green light from the go or witness a field of crickets remain silent indefinitely, you’re witnessing it now.
Unbelievable the powers that be are letting/facilitating this project with utter disregard of input to the contrary! Why no rail line or mill on site for this project is beyond comprehension and will really ramp up discontent, discord and anger all of which will pale in comparison to any future accidents brought about by this decision... as has been stated by many. Most folks are not against mining, but the method behind the transportation. The nabobs pushing this plan are either completely out of touch with the community and their wishes or in cahoots with the ones pulling the strings. Either way I can only wish them the worst. I can’t wait to share the roads with all these ore hauling trucks; gonna be some kinda fun! Really hope nobody gets killed while this endeavor is running. Should that happen I hope those responsible despair in knowing their transgressions and silence made it so.