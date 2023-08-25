 Skip to main content
Putting lives on the line for Kinross

To the editor: I hope that me or my family or anyone I know doesn’t have to go through it. I hope that you, your family, or anyone you know doesn’t have to go through it. But I can tell you that there will be people, families and friends that will go through it in our community.

No question. It’s really just when and how bad. Make no mistake: Alaskans will die.

