Putting an agenda over the community

To the editor: Fairbanks is only getting hotter and at twice the average rate of the rest of the country. I’ve seen it myself in five seasons of experience working with wildfires, and now I watch as the new FNSB Climate Action Committee chooses to prioritize their own agenda over that of the community.
I am writing to highlight this gross negligence in hopes that the community at large might not only understand the outright dismissal of the original goals of the FNSB’s Climate Action and Adaption Plan (CAAP) but also recognize the egregious affront to the public process from presiding officer Aaron Lojewski. After Lojewski’s election by the borough assembly, he wasted no time in unceremoniously firing the original members of the committee who worked for years on a draft action plan. These members belonged to a group of qualified and dedicated community members that were appointed in an extensive public selection process. Their replacements? A hand-picked group by Aaron Lojewski behind closed doors. They never attended a meeting or engaged with any part of the plan before their outright dismissal of it.