Putin the autocratic

To the editor:

Putin has declared that the Ukraine is not a real nation. However, the Ukraine has had a distinctive identity since the Norsemen came down the rivers to trade and since the Mongols invaded.

In 1918 Russia was having a famine. Under Stalin they went to Ukraine, confiscated their food and starved up to four million Ukrainians.

During WWII, the Germans swept east, murdering the Jewish population. Then in defeat, they swept back again. Subsequently, Russia consumed Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

Putin has no interest in the people of Ukraine. He desires to reestablish the Soviet Union. He will commit the scorched destruction of Ukraine. Russia has a large military but actually probably has an economy smaller than South Korea.

We must not allow them to continue their path. Soon they will conspire to push into the Baltic. Further more, they should pay reparations.

Putin is an old KGB autocratic terrorist with a reptilian character, and that is how he should be remembered.

John Ballard

Fairbanks

