Putin isn’t the world’s only enemy

To the editor: Russian President Vladimir Putin is a relic of the 20th century, a part of a long succession of unhinged thugs like Stalin, Hitler, Milošević, Idi Amin, Assad and others who have committed unspeakable atrocities against humanity. From the vantage point of the 21st century, the horrific warfare Putin has unleashed upon innocent Ukrainian people constitutes one of the worst war crimes in history.
While the world’s nations rally in opposition to this, the vile dictator, they face an even bigger enemy: climate change. I’m confident the world will deal with both. Putin will take his place in history’s gallery of vanquished despots. The fight against the latter, climate change, will take longer.