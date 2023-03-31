 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Put the vape down

To the editor: Vaping has evolved over the past 15 years from being a social activity and a “safe way to rebel” to being sought after to cope, escape and deal with stressors.

Teenagers and young adults may think vaping helps them cope with mental health and emotions, but the reality is vaping makes it worse. Vaping is detrimental to mental health. The nicotine in e-cigarettes messes with the body’s normal balance of dopamine and serotonin, the good neurotransmitters in the brain that helps a person feel happy and regulates anxiety.

Editor’s note: Today — March 31, 2023 — is Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.

Tags

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.