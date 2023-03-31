Put the vape down

To the editor: Vaping has evolved over the past 15 years from being a social activity and a “safe way to rebel” to being sought after to cope, escape and deal with stressors.
Teenagers and young adults may think vaping helps them cope with mental health and emotions, but the reality is vaping makes it worse. Vaping is detrimental to mental health. The nicotine in e-cigarettes messes with the body’s normal balance of dopamine and serotonin, the good neurotransmitters in the brain that helps a person feel happy and regulates anxiety.
Vape products are not regulated by the FDA. There are absolutely no standards the manufacturers must follow in production, and the ingredients haven’t been reviewed. Additives in vape liquid include propylene glycol or ethylene glycol, glycerol, nicotine and nicotine salts (both highly addictive), and flavoring chemicals. These ingredients are super heated by the vape, causing even more chemical reactions to occur, then those chemicals are inhaled deeply into the lungs and exhaled into the environment. Many people think the white cloud expelled is harmless water vapor. It isn’t. The toxic, chemical-containing aerosol actually contains volatile organic compounds: nicotine; ultrafine particles; heavy metals like tin, lead and nickel; and cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde and acrolein (Jennifer Thomas, June 1, 2020, Rally Health.com). These products are dangerous in other ways as well. E-cig batteries can explode and cause third-degree burns and small children can be poisoned if even a little amount of vape liquid comes in contact with their skin.
Big Tobacco companies are right in the middle of this health epidemic. Each owns at least one vape brand. These companies want and need youth to be addicted to their products for life! Big Tobacco doesn’t care about health or an addiction-free life.
There are many options for quitting out there, such as the Alaska Tobacco QuitLine and Quit the Hit. These resources can help anyone stop vaping through one-on-one or peer support.
Editor’s note: Today — March 31, 2023 — is Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.