Put Morotti and Fletcher in office

To the editor: I am writing in support of two candidates for FNSB office: Erin Morotti for School Board Seat A and Savannah Fletcher for Assembly Seat F.
Both women are actively involved in our community. Erin is a steadfast, student-focused and values-driven current member of the school board, and I can count on her to lead our school district by acting on what is right for our students first and foremost. Savannah is a champion of our community planning process and a legal advocate for Fairbanks families in need. I am equally confident she will serve us all; she understands the functions of the borough and role of the Assembly and she will bring rational, reasoned, and community-centered solutions to actual borough issues.
At this time when our community deserves to have all voices heard, you can be assured that Erin and Savannah will listen. It is truly refreshing to see such capable people willing to step up and work hard for us all. Fairbanks is fortunate to have these two highly qualified candidates who will continue to champion the needs and values of our community. I am voting for Erin and Savannah and encourage you to do the same.