Put Kuba on the Borough Assembly

To the editor: I support Kuba Grzeda as a candidate for Seat B on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. I know that Kuba will work to support a functional, effective and efficient local government.
As one of Kuba‘s colleagues, I know him as a skillful listener and strong communicator who is able to support complex projects, coordinate efforts from a diverse range of partners, and ensure that resources are used economically.
Kuba supports a strong public school system, policies that promote local small businesses, and funding for the vital community services that make our community a great place to live.
As a 41-year resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, I value our public education system, recreational facilities, and diverse population. We deserve someone on the Assembly who will work to make sure the richness of our community remains strong for years to come. Kuba Grzeda is that person.
Please join me in voting for Kuba Grzeda on Oct. 4!