 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Put Kuba on the Borough Assembly

To the editor: I support Kuba Grzeda as a candidate for Seat B on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. I know that Kuba will work to support a functional, effective and efficient local government.

As one of Kuba‘s colleagues, I know him as a skillful listener and strong communicator who is able to support complex projects, coordinate efforts from a diverse range of partners, and ensure that resources are used economically.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.