Put Harty and Radgosky into leadership spots

To the editor: Education is about each generation’s responsibility for the next. As a retired educator and academic administrator, I keep my fingers crossed for every upcoming generation: may these students learn to be thoughtful citizens who accept adult responsibilities. To strengthen our school board, I’m counting on community and school supporters who exemplify that kind of strength and commitment, including candidates like Brandy Harty, whom I’ve seen grow up through the Fairbanks educational system.
On Oct. 4, I’ll be voting for Brandy and for Kaneisha Radgosky. They will listen and speak out, and they will forge solid, responsible, productive links that will strengthen education and community from one generation to the next.