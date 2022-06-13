Put fault where it truly belongs

To the editor: On Thursday, June 9, the Opinion page of the FDNM printed a submission from Frank Baker of Eagle River, in which he theatrically blamed a total of 11 different people/groups for the seemingly endless parade of mass killings.
Unfortunately, Mr. Baker failed to mention the culprits ultimately responsible for these horrendous crimes — the perverted shooters themselves.
Realistically, neither the gun manufacturers or sellers, not the police or the school faculty, nor you and I actually pulled the trigger. And I bet that none of the psychopaths hold a membership with the NRA. Please let us lay the fault where it truly belongs!
The Lord Jesus advised us, for literal protection from wild beasts and robbers, “He that hath no sword, let him sell his garment and buy one” (Luke 22:36).
But then later, in the Garden of Gethsemane, after Peter cut off the ear of Malchus, the servant of the high priest, Jesus touched and healed the dismembered ear and cautioned us, “Put up thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword” (Matthew 26:52). Fortunately for the luckless servant, the intemperate Peter, as a fisherman, had little practice with such a lethal weapon, for he probably intended to sever Malchus’ head from his shoulders.
Yes, indeed, we live in a fallen, broken world. Nearly six millennia ago, in another famous garden, Adam and Eve made a fatal choice that led to our long slide down hill into final oblivion.
Scientists even have a name for it, “entropy,” defined by the second law of thermodynamics as the irreversible propensity of the universe to degenerate into its basest form.
No doubt our society rapidly approaches the nadir of history.
I, myself, gratefully await the return of our Savior the Lord Jesus, for as the venerable prophet Isaiah phrased it so well, “He shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plow shares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”
Maranatha!
Al Carpenter
Pleasant Valley