Put colors at the start of the parade; put Kinross trucks off our roads

To the Editor: What was missing from the Golden Days parade? What starts every parade? The colors. I had several Minnesota relatives here who watched and enjoyed the parade, but they made comment about the missing colors.
As for Judy Ferguson’s lengthy letter about Kinross—right on. Our roads are in bad enough shape now. We don’t need to make them worse. I shudder to think of the accidents and deaths because of the tricking. Hope there is a booth at the Tanana Valley State Fair for me to add my name to the petition.