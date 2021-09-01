You have permission to edit this article.
Public servants who acknowledge women

  Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: Borough assembly candidate Lance Roberts’ Aug. 31 letter to the editor falsely claims that he is being attacked for his religious beliefs. On the contrary, his attitudes toward women are being called out. Mr. Roberts claims to be “forthright on the principles I use.” I ask Mr. Roberts to be forthright about the following:

Mr. Roberts, did you post the words on social media: “The Bible’s pretty clear that women are not to be in authority over men.”

Did you post: “God will use whoever is in charge to execute his will, but there are many principles it violates when women are in charge.”

Did you post: “You can also examine all the verses about the husband being the authority, and not the wife. This is the way God established the order of things and we should submit to that structure.”

Did you post: “Feminism was the big heresy of the early 20th Century, and it’s been wreaking havoc on our families ever since.”

These quotes broadcast Lance Roberts’ views of women. For additional quotes and context, read Dermot Cole’s articles at bit.ly/38xoZVb and bit.ly/3zFsrJq.

Instead of obfuscating about religion, public service, the golden rule, etc., Mr. Roberts should directly explain why he thinks women should be subservient to men. This is an important issue. Voters want public servants who acknowledge women’s equality and their leadership roles in our modern society. Roberts’ statements above clearly do not. Fortunately, voters have a thoughtful, hard working, mainstream candidate in Kristan Kelly. She is the obvious choice for borough assembly on Oct. 5.

