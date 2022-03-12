 Skip to main content
Public safety workers are not a corner to cut

To the editor: It is deeply unfortunate that the Fairbanks City Council passed a resolution opposing House Bill 55, a state act addressing the inadequate retirement benefits of Alaska’s public safety workers. This public platforming of personal politics gave Fairbanks the distinction of being the only Alaska municipality to oppose HB 55.

Fairbanks has a two-fold problem: There is a major morale crisis and an ongoing struggle to retain public safety workers. Not having defined benefits contributes to this. As does elected officials actively working against the best interests of public employees.

With every life saved, every crisis averted, every fire doused, we are quick to call public safety workers heroes. But how should a city meaningfully support its heroes? We listen to them and do what we can to protect them as they protect us: This is the commitment of a community. Fairbanks’ elected leaders do us all a disservice when they do not treat Fairbanksans as the only bottom line that matters. We are not a corner to cut.

There is an aphorism in the business world that good employees don’t leave jobs, they leave bad management. One of the primary reasons people leave work they love is when the “powers that be” show no concern for them or their career. For better or worse, cities — like all businesses — put their money where their values are. These values are the foundation of community. If Fairbanks does not value Fairbanksans, what is this city built on?

Presently, Fairbanks offers a revolving door to young public safety workers who are leaving to find the benefits denied to them here yet enjoyed by so many elsewhere. At Fairbanks City Fire, a career department, the average time served is just 2½ years. Half of the department is under three years on the job. Fairbanks needs and deserves long-term public safety workers who are a part of our community.

As a wiser man than me said: “If you can, help others; if you cannot do that, at least do not harm them.” The Fairbanks City Council did harm by passing this resolution.

