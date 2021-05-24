Public Praise at the End of this Particular School Year

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: There just doesn’t ever seem to be the “bestest” way or “mostest” way or “humblest” way to thank the “hardworking-est” people for participating as partners and mentors in your child’s life.

I’m going to give it a try.

I want the world to know that the people that are the “bestest” “mostest” “humblest” “hardworking-est” people that have participated in mentoring my children and my grandchild through elementary and secondary school here in Fairbanks have been and are the Administration, Staff, Teachers, Coaches, Trainers, Counselors, Musicians, Security, Custodians, After School Program, and Volunteers at the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, Immaculate Conception Elementary and Monroe Jr/Sr High.

My daughter graduated Class of 2007. My Son graduated Class of 2013. And just today my Granddaughter received her certificate of completion/diploma “graduating” her from 6th Grade to 7th.

That’s a lot of history in one school system. Lots of ups and downs and all-arounds. Lots of hours on the road to and from. Lots of tuition and fees. The cost to our family in time and money cannot be measured against the high quality of the time, efforts, and mentorship given in return -- priceless. Through it all, ever-present were and are those “bestest” “mostest” “humblest” “hardworking-est” people helping us guide three generations into the future.

The Catholic Schools Philosophy is “AMDG” Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam For the Greater Glory of God.

That philosophy and sentiment was fully present in today’s Elementary School Transition Program celebrated by the 6th Grade Students, Parents/Guardians, Teachers and Administration at the Catholic Schools.

Parents and Educators guided in common for the greater good of the world. Wow! All this and a Pandemic too on their calendars this past year!

Hats off to all who guide, mentor, educate, and care enough to give their very best to bring out the very best in us all during the worst of times for us all.

Respectfully and with much gratitude for a job well-done this year and past years.

Here’s to a bright future from your brilliant efforts.

 

 

 

