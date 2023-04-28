To the editor: A “thank you!” call just came to me, resulting from my habit of scanning the public notices in our local newspaper. Seeing the name of someone affected by a matter in the Notices, and notifying them, helped them correct an issue before it was too late. Public notices published in our local newspapers serve the important purpose of letting us know of matters that truly affect real people and communities and concerned citizens, in time for response. Rather than stopping their use, let them be expanded!
Public notices need to stay in community papers
- Heather Koponen, Fairbanks
