Protecting our God-given rights

To the editor: You can always tell when those on an opposing side in politics get desperate; when they go after your religious beliefs and avoid talking about the issues. A relative of a candidate just wrote a diatribe against me in a recent letter to the editor focusing on how I’m a conservative Christian. I never apologize for my faith and won’t start now. I’m writing this letter to focus on the one political point she made that was a complete lie.
The quote I refer to is “Lance is asking us to vote for him … so that on the Assembly, he can ‘exercise authority’ over us all.” All who know me and have heard me testify know that I don’t consider the Assembly to be in authority over anybody. None of our government officials are in authority over us. Unlike the progressive stance that elected officials are “rulers” who can mandate whatever they want, I believe that elected officials are representatives and servants. They are our elected stewards to take care of what we ask them to take care of. They work for us.
Government is formed to protect your God-given rights. The form of government we have, called “a Republic,” means “rule by law.” The Constitution and valid constitutionally-conforming statutes are the authority in America. What we’ve been watching in our country has been a transition away from that to where we now see the government acting like it can give rights and take them away.
I’m running for Assembly to fight that agenda. In my six years on the Assembly, I always fought to let you keep your money by lowering the tax burden and protecting your property rights. I will do all I can to keep the government from making mandates that take away your rights like speech, religion, assembly and the right to make your own medical decisions. I’ve always been forthright on the principles I use; the most important being the Golden Rule, “Do unto others what you would have them do unto you.” I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Oct. 5, if you agree.