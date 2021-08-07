Protecting each other for the common good
To the editor: I noticed a sign new to me at the bird viewing area indicating that drones were banned at the site. The ban protects the birdlife and also allows humans the ability and right to view the wildlife that is attracted to the area. This notice reflects the common sense action as established in the phrase “the common good” as found in the founding documents of our country.
The ban on drones may seem to some as a violation of personal liberties; to others, it is a way to preserve “the common good.”
Individual and public life faces decisions about the rights of the individual and community. The issue goes back to ancient times. St. Paul speaks of making these decisions which he summarizes in the differences between liberty and license and ends up in calling for the “common good.”
As we face the Covid pandemic, the need for action on the part of all residents of the world needs to place the “common good” as a first priority. The common good will only become a reality when all people (including all countries) are vaccinated and until then, the common good for both the individual and those around us should be vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain safe distances. The “common good” actions are called for in religious and political life.
I urge all to seek the “common good” — to protect ourselves and those around us.
Fairbanks