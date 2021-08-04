Protect the worker

To the editor: While many Americans enjoy good wages and benefits from their employers it often goes unmentioned that some of the hardest working employees are shortchanged in silence with no recourse. The PRO ACT, Protect the Right to Organize Act, currently headed to the Senate would give workers much needed strength in voicing workplace grievances.
In a July 29 letter by Mr. Spiroski beating the drum for “Right to Work” and objecting to the PRO Act, he ignored facts showing that in 27 states with RTW laws workers wages and benefits have remained lower when compared to unionized positions. For example in Montana (a right to work state) the median hourly wage for union workers is $22.85, and for non-union is $16.95.
Congress is considering strengthening worker’s rights with PRO Act legislation (Protect the Right to Organize). As expected, the business sector has declared war using fear tactics suggesting PRO would limit gig workers’ choices and opportunities for independent contractors. However, a perfect example of current abuse of independent contractor workers occurred with a Fairbanks dirt contractor who hired my son and shortchanged him by requiring all workers get a business license so he could classify them as independent contractors. This “misclassification” allowed the employer to pay zero into social security, zero overtime pay, zero unemployment benefits, and place zero portion of my son’s paycheck aside for federal tax obligations.
The PRO Act could curtail “misclassification“ tactics and provide protection from these employer abuses:
• Violating workers’ NLRA rights (free of accountability or penalties);
• Forcing attendance at “anti-union“ meetings;
• Putting clauses for “forced arbitration“ into thousands of worker’s contracts;
• Penalizing workers who seek union representation;
• Controlling the voting process for organizing;
• Using delay tactics to postpone a vote while promoting ant-union sentiments;
• Halting “fair share fees”;
• And acting as “multiple-employers“ to evade collective bargaining.
Employer’s have always had the upper hand in the work place, and this is why employees need protections.
Fairbanks