Protect our kids — vote Radgosky and Harty

To the editor: Children in our district deserve a school board comprised of compassionate representatives that will respect the diverse student body of the Fairbanks Northstar Borough School District.
A recent survey filled out by a few school board candidates exposed their transphobic ideologies, despite proclaiming concern and care for all students of diverse backgrounds. Based on responses to this survey, these candidates believe that trans youth should be barred from appropriate sports teams. They also believe that should a trans student be lucky enough to be in a school environment where they are comfortable being themselves, they should be reported to their parents.