Pros and cons to a four-day school week

To the editor: Recently, the school district polled families on their interest in a four-day school week (with extended school days).
We wondered whether this would be a good idea so we researched. We learned that students don’t always get enough sleep, there’s a teacher shortage, and schools don’t have enough money. According to NewsNation, “In 2018, 650 schools nationwide across 24 states shortened their week. It’s a trend that’s growing in Texas this year. In the Lone Star State, 27 districts have moved to a four-day week. The biggest motivation behind it is a teacher shortage.”
The problems with the suggested four-day week are that students are likely to be exhausted during extended days, it may mess up sleep schedules, and some families might not be able to afford childcare. If a four-day week with longer days isn’t good, we would need to have a longer school year to make up the missed time. We don’t like that idea.
Our solution is that on the fifth day of the school week we would learn things we don’t have time for during regular school days, like calligraphy, art, cooking, playing games, sewing, robotics, pottery and field trips. This day will be taught by tutors, volunteers, and youth organizations. Teachers will be working on their lesson plans, grading, working with other teachers, and communicating with parents. Families won’t need to worry about daycare. It also prevents a bigger teacher shortage by giving teachers time to do all of their work during work time. This solution will make students happier than what we have now.
Mrs. Heather Keene’s fifth grade class