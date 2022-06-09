 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposed documentary film could provide insights

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: Here are excerpts from a documentary film that will not be produced, with admissions that will never be uttered. In the proposed film, 11 individuals would be interviewed and asked the same question: Do you feel as if you have had anything to do with gun violence in America?

1. Hollywood movie producer of violent films: “I am responsible.”

2. Creator of violent video games: “I am responsible.”

3. U.S. Senator who voted against Affordable Care Act, introduced in 2009, that contained expansive programs to address mental health in America: “I am responsible.”

4. U.S. Senator who voted against federal legislation in 2016 and subsequent legislation to institute universal background checks for persons purchasing firearms: “I am responsible.”

5. CEO of company that manufactures AR-15 assault rifles: “I am responsible.”

6. Store owner who sells AR-15s: “I am responsible.”

7. Gun Show organizer who makes no provision for background checks before sales transactions: “I am responsible.”

8. Website owner that allows online purchase of AR-15s and other military-style firearms: “I am responsible.”

9. School board member who took no action to upgrade school security following numerous shootings: “I am responsible.”

10. NRA lobbyist who makes major campaign contributions to political candidates: “I am responsible.”

11. Political candidates who receive campaign contributions from NRA and other gun lobbies. “I am responsible.”

This fictitious movie almost sounds like the 1960 movie, “Spartacus,” in which numerous soldiers declared themselves to be Spartacus to save that character, played by Kirk Douglas, from persecution. But in this yet unmade film, all of the characters are undeniably guilty.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.