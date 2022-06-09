Proposed documentary film could provide insights

To the editor: Here are excerpts from a documentary film that will not be produced, with admissions that will never be uttered. In the proposed film, 11 individuals would be interviewed and asked the same question: Do you feel as if you have had anything to do with gun violence in America?
1. Hollywood movie producer of violent films: “I am responsible.”
2. Creator of violent video games: “I am responsible.”
3. U.S. Senator who voted against Affordable Care Act, introduced in 2009, that contained expansive programs to address mental health in America: “I am responsible.”
4. U.S. Senator who voted against federal legislation in 2016 and subsequent legislation to institute universal background checks for persons purchasing firearms: “I am responsible.”
5. CEO of company that manufactures AR-15 assault rifles: “I am responsible.”
6. Store owner who sells AR-15s: “I am responsible.”
7. Gun Show organizer who makes no provision for background checks before sales transactions: “I am responsible.”
8. Website owner that allows online purchase of AR-15s and other military-style firearms: “I am responsible.”
9. School board member who took no action to upgrade school security following numerous shootings: “I am responsible.”
10. NRA lobbyist who makes major campaign contributions to political candidates: “I am responsible.”
11. Political candidates who receive campaign contributions from NRA and other gun lobbies. “I am responsible.”
This fictitious movie almost sounds like the 1960 movie, “Spartacus,” in which numerous soldiers declared themselves to be Spartacus to save that character, played by Kirk Douglas, from persecution. But in this yet unmade film, all of the characters are undeniably guilty.