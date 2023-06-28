Property owner rights need context within the rights of others

To the editor: I listened to the Borough Assembly meeting when the (modified) trails plan was adopted. I am writing to thank those that voted for this plan. There was quite a bit of time, work, public testimony and reasoning for adopting this plan.
I also have a reflection about some comments regarding the statements I heard that owners should be able to do “whatever they want” with their property. While I understand the underlying sentiment of this belief, it is just not true. When subdividing property, there are many factors to take into consideration. Access to subdivided properties, future utilities, power and overall community welfare need to be taken into account.