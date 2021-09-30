Pro-freedom candidates for City Council
To the editor: Please vote for pro-freedom candidates Jerry Cleworth and Jonathan Bagwill for Fairbanks City Council. They both served on the council in previous years. They are running against incumbents Shoshana Kun and June Rogers.
In 2019, Shoshana Kun, June Rogers, Valerie Therrien and Katherine Ottersten formed a powerful left-leaning majority on the six-member council. They pushed through Ordinance 6093, which was a sweeping anti-discrimination ordinance targeting private businesses in Fairbanks. It was unnecessary, intrusive, burdensome and authoritarian.
This was an anti-freedom ordinance in my view because it attacked basic human rights, such as the freedom to choose what we want.
Local businesses have enough to worry about just staying afloat without worrying about shakedowns from disgruntled employees and predatory, opportunistic lawyers.
The juggernaut majority passed the ordinance by a 4-2 vote on Feb. 25, 2019. A barrage of radio ads funded from out of state by the Gill Foundation started playing on Fairbanks radio stations in about Dec. 2018, seemingly in an effort to push the passage of 6093.
Fortunately, the city mayor vetoed the ordinance on March 1, 2019. They tried to override the veto, but only had four votes. They needed five. So, we came within one vote of losing some of our freedoms. The mayor felt that such an Earth-shattering ordinance was too monumental to be imposed by just four individuals and instead should be voted on by the residents of Fairbanks. Many of the proponents of 6093 opposed that idea.
Valerie Therrien has indicated plans to run for city mayor in 2022. If she wins, then only three leftwing city council members would be necessary to jam an ordinance like 6093 through. This is because in the event of a 3-3 vote, the mayor can cast the tie-breaking vote.
Please see more about Ordinance 6093 at my website, KeepFairbanksFree.com.