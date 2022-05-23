Principals over division

To the editor: In response to Tony Bent’s letter, titled “Biden vs. Trump,” published on May 18 which was a response to Lela Ryterski’s editorial published May 16, titled “It’s time for Democrats to speak up and speak out”: these two letters made it clear the priorities of the left versus the right.
Lela Ryterski spoke about values, freedom, equal rights, addressing climate change and preserving democracy. Tony Bent diverted from these issues and only spoke about monetary issues. This is a clear example how the right blindsides voters with monetary issues to avoid addressing real world problems.
The reality of high gas prices and inflation is part of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which President Biden inherited from the previous administration. If former President Trump had won the 2020 election, the same phenomenon of rising prices would likely have happened.
Moreover, pains at the pump are due to several factors but the most significant is the fact that we have reached peak oil. In other words, oil was always going to run out, and we have hit the halfway mark so an increase in gas prices makes sense from a supply and demand perspective.
When it comes to voting in an election, your vote is a simple choice between principals and division. For the sake of democracy, choose principals.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole