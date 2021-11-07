Presidential overreach THIS ONE

To the editor: After the Nov. 2 election, moderate House Democrats at last developed a spine and on Friday demanded the Senate-approved bipartisan infrastructure bill, partially crafted by Sens. Sinema and Manchin, be passed and signed into law. The contentious partisan two trillion social welfare bill of the “progressives” will be finalized and sent to the Senate before Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile Biden’s presidential order specifying that all federal contractors be vaccinated is playing havoc with our federalist system of government. This is especially so considering that Biden’s recent OSHA/executive order demanding that employees of all businesses (with more than 100 employees) must be vaccinated. Trenchantly described as imposing an “apartheid” social system on the U.S. in Wayne Heimer’s News-Miner Nov. 2 community perspective, this overreaching presidential order will likely be before the Supreme Court soon.
These recent events make it clear that so called Democratic progressives, who form a small but vocal and pigheaded minority in Congress, are fooling no one but themselves by their continued rants and high handed tactics. As one perspicacious commentator on BBC noted, perhaps what Biden, Sanders, AOC, Pelosi and Schumer together with their sycophantic PBS, CNN and MSNBC press supporters, should do is go on a listening tour of the U.S. to see what the electorate wants rather than constantly giving all of us sermons about how we should behave and what policies they have unilaterally decided are good for us.
Meanwhile, millions of children and families in Afghanistan are facing a winter of starvation and death. Helping a rogue state we disapprove of is not without precedent. After the bloody defeat by the communists of the White Russian Army (supported by the West), a massive food relief program by the Hoover administration rescued the Russian people from mass starvation. We could do this again, but with the inept Biden administration, instead we get sanctions and freezing of economic assets so the Taliban/Afghan government literately has no money to do anything. At some point the unnecessary death of millions of Afghans needs to trump the Biden’s administration’s saving face for its gross mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.