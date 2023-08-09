Practicing good fire sense

To the editor: Tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 2) at approximately 8:30 p.m. I was watching TV and contemplating how lucky we are in our subdivision to be smoke-free for a little while and far away from fires.
Then it happened. Somewhere within the 120 or so houses of our subdivision off Brock Road came a 15-minute sporadic Armageddon-like volley of fireworks. I discerned from the sound that there were a few high flyers but mostly ground works. Obviously, these folks have no clue what “burn ban” or “high fire danger” mean.
Having survived being evacuated during the 2009 Brock Road fire that was right at the end of our road, I am a little anxious when fire season comes around. That fire was eventually chalked up to human error, specifically, kids playing with combustibles in the woods. Could this be another case of kids playing with combustibles in a subdivision? Where are the adults?
I would hate to think that the folks who shot off those fireworks are people who have lived her a long time and should know better. I’m hoping that they are just “new to these parts” and need an education.
Here’s another tidbit about humans starting fires. Remember the Nenana fire that started because a human dumped hot coals from a barbecue into the woods at the edge of their property? Remember the devastation? Those embers created a huge wildfire the remains of which can still be seen along the Parks Highway. Those perpetrators were made to pay for their ignorance by paying for firefighting efforts.
Being a good neighbor means taking care of each other. Especially during fire season, it’s important to practice good fire sense.
Maybe a lesson on how if you start a fire then you are responsible for the costs incurred by the fire crews and people who are effected by your fire.
So, is a 15-minute Armageddon-like fireworks display during summer when the sun is still up and you can’t really get that “carnival feel of a light show” worth the possibility of you getting tagged with starting a fire, paying for the damages, and getting run out the state?
Think about it. And use your brain for other pursuits that keep you and your neighbors safe so we can enjoy Sparktacular fireworks displays at New Year’s Eve.