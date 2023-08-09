 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Practicing good fire sense

To the editor: Tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 2) at approximately 8:30 p.m. I was watching TV and contemplating how lucky we are in our subdivision to be smoke-free for a little while and far away from fires.

Then it happened. Somewhere within the 120 or so houses of our subdivision off Brock Road came a 15-minute sporadic Armageddon-like volley of fireworks. I discerned from the sound that there were a few high flyers but mostly ground works. Obviously, these folks have no clue what “burn ban” or “high fire danger” mean.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.