Power and smoke

To the editor: When I came to Fairbanks in 1966, Golden Valley had its own store and the push was on for “total electric.” This ended with the pipeline construction and brownouts. Right now we have two tie-lines, and we get power from Beluga and Healey.
I worked for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. for 23 years, much of it at PS-8 at Salcha. In or around 1981, Northwest Gas Pipeline came up over the hill, driving white markers. Then, Flour [Corp.] built a research station with thermistors and an underground freezer loop. Gas was imminent.
In 2023, the freezer station is almost forgotten and a fortune is still being spent to bring gas down.
An engineering plan was developed to cogenerate with Golden Valley using the waste heat from our turbines. Billions of watts of electricity were lost as, for years, the heat just rolled up the sky as lawyers argued and people sat on their hands.
I worked long enough for oil companies to know this: You will get a gas pipeline when the oil companies think it is time.
Here is another idea. Electrical heat is safe and clean and is a complete answer to our air pollution problem. A tie-line is a dream to obtain compared to a pipeline and is cheap and safe. It is my sincere belief that we should be generating power from North Slope gas. It would be quick and would bring prosperity to the pipeline corridor. I have worked on the Slope. It is an unbelievable place to produce wind power. The wind will blow strongly from one direction seemingly forever. The Native corporations will benefit from this long after the gas is gone.
Having a tie-line would be a great benefit should a gas line be built.
We are already helping folks in our borough switch out their wood stoves. Why not electric? It is cleaner and safer and just as deserving of subsidies.