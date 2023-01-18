 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power and smoke

To the editor: When I came to Fairbanks in 1966, Golden Valley had its own store and the push was on for “total electric.” This ended with the pipeline construction and brownouts. Right now we have two tie-lines, and we get power from Beluga and Healey.

I worked for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. for 23 years, much of it at PS-8 at Salcha. In or around 1981, Northwest Gas Pipeline came up over the hill, driving white markers. Then, Flour [Corp.] built a research station with thermistors and an underground freezer loop. Gas was imminent.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.