 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Postal Service Reform Act brings needed changes

  • Comments

To the editor: Thank you Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Sullivan for co-sponsoring the Postal Service Reform Act and supporting Alaska and local businesses that depend on the United States Postal Service for affordable and reliable package delivery. This legislation makes much-needed changes for Post Office’s long-term sustainability, while codifying the service we already depend on: mail and packages delivered together, six days a week.

Postal package delivery is especially critical for rural businesses and jobs, helping to connect them with the rest of the nation. Other private carriers prioritize profits over service, imposing surcharges for more than 50% of the nation’s zip codes and failing to deliver to most rural and remote addresses.

Sen. Sullivan and Sen. Murkowski’s support of postal reform is also support for the small businesses and residents across Alaska.

John McHugh,

Washington, DC

John McHugh is chairman of the Package Coalition. Previously, he was secretary of the U.S. Army and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

John McHugh is chairman of the Package Coalition. Previously, he was secretary of the U.S. Army and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.