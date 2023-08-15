 Skip to main content
Pondering Michael Humphrey’s three endorsements

To the editor: Michael Humphrey, a self-identified “Christian conservative” candidate running for a seat on the FNSB school board, has racked up three important endorsements. The latest is an endorsement by Kelly Tshibaka, who lost the 2022 race for US Senate to Lisa Murkowski. Tshibaka was one of the many failed political candidates endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

Political analysts note that Trump’s endorsement of unqualified, extremist candidates like Tshibaka caused the majority of his endorsed candidates to lose.

