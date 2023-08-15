Pondering Michael Humphrey’s three endorsements

To the editor: Michael Humphrey, a self-identified “Christian conservative” candidate running for a seat on the FNSB school board, has racked up three important endorsements. The latest is an endorsement by Kelly Tshibaka, who lost the 2022 race for US Senate to Lisa Murkowski. Tshibaka was one of the many failed political candidates endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
Political analysts note that Trump’s endorsement of unqualified, extremist candidates like Tshibaka caused the majority of his endorsed candidates to lose.
The second endorsement of Humphrey’s candidacy came from Matt Walsh, a right-wing political commentator who identifies on his Twitter/X account as a “theocratic fascist.” Actively involved in the national anti-LGBT movement, Walsh is the author of the anti-trans children’s book, Johnny the Walrus. School board candidate Humphrey picked up Walsh’s endorsement after his campaign featured a giant inflatable walrus with the name tag “Johnny” on its float in the annual Golden Days Grande Parade.
Michael Humphrey’s first endorsement was by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. Wait. What??? Isn’t the Chamber supposed to be non-partisan??? Well, yes and no. Officially, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is non-partisan. Or so its Board of Directors claimed in a statement following the community outcry about the presence of anti-trans hate speech in the parade, which the Chamber sponsors. But parade judges, unaware of the context, awarded Humphrey’s entry a prize for best political float, resulting in the Chamber implicitly endorsing both the candidate and the anti-trans hate speech featured in the float. Numerous phone calls, emails, and social media posts urging the Chamber to un-endorse Humphrey’s campaign for school board resulted in only a lukewarm public statement about non-partisanship and avoiding censorship.To date, the Chamber has not distanced itself from the content of the float, and has simply ignored the fact that the float caused immeasurable harm to Fairbanks’ LGBTQ+ community including its friends and family members. The Chamber’s Board of Directors also refused calls to delete the award category for political floats in the future, so Fairbanks can expect the Chamber to continue its implicit endorsement of political candidates in the future.