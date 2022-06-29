Politics and lies

To the editor:
It must be the season for politics. In recent days, I’ve had three “political survey” phone calls, one a recorded message asking my opinion about politics in Arkansas. This one was probably an honest mistake based on similarities in state abbreviations: AK does look a bit like AR, I guess, especially to a computer. I hung up immediately on that one.
Another call’s recorded message asked, as question one, what political party I identify with. I hung up on that one too. None of your business, I thought. Out of curiosity, I took the third call: 15 minutes of live questions read haltingly by a woman who wished me “good afternoon” on Sunday morning, then stumbled over the (many) questions on her list. She clearly knew nothing about Alaska’s candidates or issues. She couldn’t pronounce candidates’ names, which I politely — or maybe foolishly — supplied for her. I suspect she lives nowhere near Alaska.
This troubles me. Like Barbara Santora, who raised the point in a News-Miner letter on Sunday, I’m troubled by out-of-state dollars pouring into Alaska to meddle in the election for our sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and other races. Something else troubles me, too. The “survey” included “questions” maligning candidates I support, asking for instance: “Would you still support Candidate X if you knew that he or she had done Y?” I think this “survey” was actually barely concealed political aggression, a “push survey” sowing confusion. Not a survey at all, but a political hit job. Mud-slinging.
Last week also brought monumental decisions from the Supreme Court. And the January 6th Committee of the House of Representatives continued to investigate the 2021 insurrection, revealing misdeeds never before committed by any president. Trump remains “a clear and present danger” to our democracy, said one witness, Appellate Judge Michael Luttig, a lifelong Republican.
We’re a divided nation, but our divisions need not condone cheating and lying. Please remember: Big or small, a lie is simply a lie — and a liar remains a liar. Beware of cheaters. Your vote matters. Don’t fall victim to political lies.
Jean Anderson
Fairbanks