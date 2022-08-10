Political misdirection by Democrats

To the editor: While you won’t read about it in the mainstream press, as noted by Megan McArdle in a News-Miner syndicated article, National Democrats are engaging in the age-old dirty trick of throwing dark money financial support into Republican primaries to elect extreme Trump candidates in key Senate races. And they have been successful. In Arizona, for example, with a tight Senate race, McArdle notes that Democrats have effectively helped elect a radical rightwing Republican Senate candidate who has falsely been trumpeted by the media to be an example of Trump’s power over the Republican Party.
Concerning the big picture, on “Face the Nation” Margaret Brennan played a short piece of an ever precise Mitch McConnell interview on Fox News. McConnell noted that the 2022 Senate election is tight and will likely result in a razor-thin majority for one side or the other. What Brennan didn’t tell you is that McConnell, while trying to bring about a thin Republican Senate majority, is facing enemies on the Trump right in his own party and Democratic hypocritical malfeasance on the left via dark money financial support for Trump endorsed candidates.