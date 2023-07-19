Political float has no place in parade

To the editor: Fairbanks North Star Borough school board candidate Michael Humphrey attempted to import one of the most distasteful elements of the Outside culture wars into Fairbanks on Saturday through his deployment of hate speech targeting transgender children.
His Golden Days Grande Parade float — a giant inflatable walrus with the name tag “Johnny” — refers to an anti-trans children’s book by the notorious hate-monger, Matt Walsh. Unfortunately, the parade judges awarded Humphrey’s float a prize in the political category, which amounts to an implicit endorsement of Humphrey’s anti-trans political campaign, in which he proclaims he will “protect children from radical gender ideology.” The judges and the parade’s sponsor, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, all claim ignorance about the context of the float when they awarded the prize, and at least one judge posted her chagrin on her Twitter account. But what is done is done, and the question now becomes how to mitigate the damage done to the Fairbanks community, particularly its trans children.