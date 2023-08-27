 Skip to main content
Plenty of bulbs still in stores

To the editor: A recent letter writer complains that she is unable to buy incandescent light bulbs needed to keep chickens in Fairbanks. While one might suggest a heater would perhaps be a better heat source than a light bulb, a quick search of local hardware stores shows that incandescent bulbs, including our writer’s preferred “good ole GE 60 watt” variety, are indeed still available at several local stores.

Begs the question if she even tried to look or was simply told to blame the president and the “EPA unconstitutional thugs” for yet another nonissue.

