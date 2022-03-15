 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Please hold, a customer service agent will be with you shortly. Maybe.

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: Several years ago, before Alaska Airlines purchased a bunch of other airlines and became so large, they actually cared about their customers enough to provide excellent service via adequate numbers of agents available to assist directly over the phone.

Since becoming exponentially larger, with presumably much greater profits, they seem to have decided that they no longer need to care about us. Before, I never experienced a wait longer than 15 min or so, and 90% of the time it was less than five. For years now, I have never had to wait less than 40 minutes to speak with a person, and most of the time it’s over an hour. The last two times were over 100 minutes. This is both sad and a bit infuriating.

There is zero chance that Alaska Airlines is not fully aware of this issue, yet they do not seem to care enough to do anything about it.

This used to be a respectable and honorable company. What happened? Did all of the decent people involved retire? I imagine it’s much too late, and Alaska Airlines will forever be resigned to being yet another money hungry, uncaring corporate megalith, but I figured this letter was at least worth a shot.

Thank you for your time, and you are welcome for mine, the five minutes I spent writing this, and the countless hours I have spent waiting on the phone to give you my money for your services.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.