Please hold, a customer service agent will be with you shortly. Maybe.

To the editor: Several years ago, before Alaska Airlines purchased a bunch of other airlines and became so large, they actually cared about their customers enough to provide excellent service via adequate numbers of agents available to assist directly over the phone.
Since becoming exponentially larger, with presumably much greater profits, they seem to have decided that they no longer need to care about us. Before, I never experienced a wait longer than 15 min or so, and 90% of the time it was less than five. For years now, I have never had to wait less than 40 minutes to speak with a person, and most of the time it’s over an hour. The last two times were over 100 minutes. This is both sad and a bit infuriating.
There is zero chance that Alaska Airlines is not fully aware of this issue, yet they do not seem to care enough to do anything about it.
This used to be a respectable and honorable company. What happened? Did all of the decent people involved retire? I imagine it’s much too late, and Alaska Airlines will forever be resigned to being yet another money hungry, uncaring corporate megalith, but I figured this letter was at least worth a shot.
Thank you for your time, and you are welcome for mine, the five minutes I spent writing this, and the countless hours I have spent waiting on the phone to give you my money for your services.