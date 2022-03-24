Playing us like a fiddle

To the editor: Every day since the invasion of Ukraine, the media, elected leadership and market researchers have been fear mongering us with the prices of oil and gas. And yes, prices have increased exponentially but is that really because we are banning oil and gas from Russia or that we don’t have enough energy independence in the states?
I really don’t think so. It’s just another way for elected officials and the CEOs that fund them to line their pockets and continue to feed our fears. Look at the way Gov. Dunleavy responded to the State of the Union. He did not respond to a single issue with the exception of the Ukrainian crisis. He used this moment to repeat his rhetoric of opening the Arctic Refuge, fast-tracking the Willow Project and pushing for a liquified natural gas pipeline in the Interior. Rationally, none of these projects would make a difference in the present crisis or the ever-looming climate crisis.
These price increases are not about the 3% of oil and gas we imported from Russia that is just now being removed from the market in the United States. It is about CEOs making more profit. My father says that all elected officials are crooks, and since we have allowed CEOs to become a primary governing body, I would say he was right.
As a Fairbanksan I don’t have a lot of decision-making power in what happens at the world stage around fuel prices, but I am a member owner of our energy cooperative, GVEA. I am asking my board representative to not get caught up in this hype and make a rash decision to extend the life of the Healy 1 coal plant. If anything makes sense right now, it is increasing our energy independence through locally owned renewable energies rather than being bullied into the false idea that more oil and gas will provide independence.
After all, oil and gas is the reason for this invasion in the first place.