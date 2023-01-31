 Skip to main content
Personal property rights in danger

To the editor: On Jan.12, 2023, Ordinance 2022-65 — stating that property rights are the foundation of our republic and that a property owner should not be required to dedicate a portion of their property for a trail easement — was defeated 5-4. Yes, you read that right, our Borough Assembly rejected the notion that a property owner’s consent is necessary for an easement for public trails. They voted that the property owner’s consent is unnecessary.

There is a disturbing trend toward government overreach into private property.

