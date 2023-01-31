Personal property rights in danger

To the editor: On Jan.12, 2023, Ordinance 2022-65 — stating that property rights are the foundation of our republic and that a property owner should not be required to dedicate a portion of their property for a trail easement — was defeated 5-4. Yes, you read that right, our Borough Assembly rejected the notion that a property owner’s consent is necessary for an easement for public trails. They voted that the property owner’s consent is unnecessary.
There is a disturbing trend toward government overreach into private property.
The comments and some editorials made the case that if [trail users] were more vocal or there were more of them, or they had good enough reasons, their interest should prevail over the property owner, who is paying the tax on the property.
The idea from community members, Assembly members and judges — that someone other than the owner has rights to property — is alarming.
This is the fourth instance I have personally encountered this year of government and judicial overreach of private property, and the second time involving the borough. It is unacceptable that the borough can require a property owner to give an easement for trails or any other public use. There are solutions for these issues while maintaining lawful property ownership rights.
Mayor Ward’s comment that he would veto this ordinance if the members passed it exposed him to be an advocate for mob rule ideology taking over. I will work to see that he is not re-elected.
This is a time for residents to become engaged in every governing entity and stop their overreach.
Each one of us who believe in individual rights and responsibility must become informed and involved before we do not have a voice at all in our own community and over our own property.