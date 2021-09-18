Personal freedoms

To the editor: Refusing to wear a mask versus other dress codes — which one can physically effect others nearby? The lives and health of our health care provider heroes versus one’s “right” to expose others. Following traffic rules when operating a potentially lethal vehicle versus common decency in following health protection recommendations.
How many vaccinations are military members required to get? Why is the Covid vaccine different? School children get vaccinated, saving millions of lives. Why is the Covid vaccine different?
Control over vaccination versus control over a woman’s body and life. Vaccination versus warrantless surveillance, profiling, freedom of speech. Which infringes most on our civil liberties?
Let’s work together against the common threat of this pandemic, which has killed 267 times as many Americans as were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
By the way, if your are interested in effective masks, see YouTube’s Aaron Collins or @masknerd.