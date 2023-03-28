Permanent Fund investments

To the editor: I am 68 and plan to apply soon for old-age Social Security. My SS check would be nearly $3,000 per month, though some of it would be taxed by the IRS.
I intend to keep on being employed, but I’d like to work less hours, so that I can have more time to work on home projects.
My question is: Does anyone know of a person who paid into Social Security all their working life, but when they became old, they decided not to take SS payments?
I feel that I owe it to myself to listen to their point of view, before I plunge into Social Security. Though I’m not likely to be dissuaded, it is good, fair, balanced and interesting to hear an alternative viewpoint. I would be very grateful if such a person could contact me at PO Box 73653, Fairbanks Alaska, 99707.
Like most residents, I have tried not to be a burden to other taxpayers. The only free money that I have ever taken from the government is the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend. However, ever since 2015, I have always mailed my uncashed PFD check back to the state, because of state budget deficits. I feel that a true and honest “dividend” should only come from “surplus” money, after all essential government services are paid for.
I do not feel that Social Security payments are “free money” because ever since 1974, I have paid a total of $150,000 for Social Security taxes (this includes my employer’s matching contributions).
However, I have never invested one penny into the Alaska Permanent Fund. But I’m very grateful for it. We are blessed to have all the oil resources at Prudhoe Bay, and for the free government services and free cash that it supplies to the Alaskan people.