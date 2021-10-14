Peace, harmony and Columbus

To the editor: I searched the Monday, Oct. 11, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner hoping to find an article recognizing Christopher Columbus Day as a national holiday, hoping to discover something positive after seeing the cartoon on the editorial page.
Originally, we recognized Oct. 12 as Columbus Day. Now we recognize it on the second Monday in October, making it a weekend holiday. As a child, I learned in school and at home the history and life of Columbus. As children, we memorized and sang the rhyme, “In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”
Yes, it was God’s appointed time for mankind to discover that the world was not flat but round. God chose Christopher Columbus as the captain and navigator. Enlightened and inspired, he set out to find a new beautiful land that would become home for many generations. A home where Americans continue to enjoy its blessings and freedoms.
Instead, I was amazed and disappointed to find only a prejudiced and horribly portrayed cartoon by Taylor Jones portraying Columbus as Hitler and the Nazi party. Is that the history and the example we want to teach our children and grand and great-grandchildren? I wonder, is this part of Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools? Shame on all who are promoting this ideology in our nation whose Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal ... by their creator.”
Wouldn’t it be more wonderful and much more unifying if we all practiced and believed in the truth of our founding documents. We must consider each other as equal and work together in peace with harmony. We must set aside resentments, rivalries and revenge.
Fairbanks has been and remains to be the “Golden Heart City.” Maybe we need to be reminded of the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Please join me in trying to practice and teach this Golden Rule by how we speak and write while living our daily lives. Let’s try to see and understand how to promote the good in others, regardless of our creed, color or gender. Many have suffered and died for our liberty and freedoms. Let us now live and work sharing our individuality together as we bear out struggles with each other, hoping to attain peace and harmony.
