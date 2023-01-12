 Skip to main content
Pay to play the Alaska way

To the editor: Your Monday, Jan. 9, issue contained a story on a “legislative leader” and priorities for the state Senate. At the end of the article, which I see you purchased from another news source, Cathy Giessel and Click Bishop cry about all the money we wasted on dividends over the years. They go on to say how our economy sucks because we paid billions out for many years. Click says the money would have been better used for infrastructure and “building” the states economy.

On the same night, Alaska News Nightly, a public funded radio program, had a story on the business 3 Bears Alaska. 3 Bears is a successful retail business with 10 stores in Alaska. 3 Bears will be building another store in North Pole and is looking at more locations in our state. If our economy is so bad, why is an already successful business looking to build more stores? Could the owners behind the company be so clueless?

Editor’s note: The article in question — “Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate” by Yereth Rosen — is made available for publishing for free from Alaska Beacon, an online news agency affiliated with States Newsroom.

