Pat Chesbro for U.S. Senate

To the editor: As a longtime member of IBEW Local 1547, I am disappointed the AFL-CIO and some of its affiliate labor unions, including my own, have decided against endorsing the one true labor candidate in the U.S. Senate race, Pat Chesbro.
According to the AFL-CIO's own website the current senator from Alaska has a lifetime score of voting for working people 39% of the time! That means in voting on issues that impact working people she has a pretty dismal record. And not surprisingly, she is silent on where she stands on the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, legislation that aims to remove barriers by protecting all employees' basic right to join a union and engage in collective bargaining for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. As union members we know that we all work better when we work union.