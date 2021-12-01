Pass the Build Back Better Act

To the editor: I am thrilled that the House has finally passed the Build Back Better Act. This bill is an historic investment in the American people.
Build Back Better will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance to help them afford a place to live. It also extends the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments, which have already lifted more than three million children out of poverty. But Congress is cutting it close; the CTC monthly payments are currently scheduled to end in December.
The bill now goes to the Senate. With so much on the line and the clock ticking, the Senate must pass this bill as soon as possible. Americans have waited far too long for Congress to get this done.
I strongly urge our senators to demand immediate consideration of the Build Back Better Act and to vote “yes” when it comes to a vote.
Community Perspective
Letters to the editor
