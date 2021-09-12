You have permission to edit this article.
Part of the human condition

To the editor: Masks, masks and more masks. When will this carousel of “crisis” intervention and new “crisis” end. Yes, people are getting sick, and yes, some people will die. Unfortunately, that is a side effect of the human condition.

We need to learn how to live with Covid. It’s not going to go away, and you cannot stop every infection. If you want a shot, get the shot. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. Stop trying to push your beliefs and concerns on me and my family.

We do not want nor need the government telling us what is best for our individual children. Everyone can do their own research and decide for themselves.

My taking or not taking the shot does not change your ability to get one for yourself. Children, despite the media hysteria, are not dying in droves from Covid.

Calm down and use reason and good judgment to decide what is best for your family. Don’t force yourself on my family.

Kim Lee, Fairbanks

