Parents' rights do not supplant human rights

To the editor: According to Gov. Dunleavy’s March 16 column on his proposed “parental rights” bill, he thinks the bill should “not be controversial.” But this proposal follows immediately after his attorney general dropped state protection for LGBTQ individuals against discrimination in housing and financing, so the underlying intent is obvious, and for those of us who oppose state-sanctioned prejudice it is highly controversial.
Forcing transgender students who have transitioned to use opposite gender bathrooms, as this bill does, puts them at risk for harassment and bullying. Schools are often a safer space for LGBTQ students whose parents do not accept and support them at home, because teachers must and do include every child without discrimination in their classrooms. At school these students can live their authentic lives, or at least something closer to that ideal. For students whose parents might become violent or turn their children out into the streets if the children were to come out at home, school is literally a lifesaver and this bill puts them at risk. Why do parents have the “right” to treat their children this way?! What about parents’ responsibilities?